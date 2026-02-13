Longtime local high school football coach dies at 90

(Cedarville Chamber of Commerce (via Facebook))

CEDARVILLE — A Greene County community is mourning the passing of a longtime high school football coach.

Jim Villinger passed away on Feb. 2 at 90 years old, according to his online obituary.

He was the head football coach at Cedarville High School from 1970 to 2001.

Villinger also taught government and driver’s education. He also drove a school bus and served as athletic director, his obituary said.

He was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1999.

Villinger compiled a record of 247-74-3 at Cedarville.

He led six undefeated teams and nine trips to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) playoffs.

He served as the 2024 CedarFest Grand Marshal.

Villinger married his wife, Mary, in 1957. She died in 2001.

He is survived by his two children, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m.

It will be at Xenia Church of Christ on Country Club Drive.

