Longtime members of local rescue squad killed in Shelby County crash

FILE PHOTO; Dan Rivera, the handler of the allegedly haunted doll Annabelle, has died.

SHELBY COUNTY — A local rescue squad has shared that two longtime members died in a crash in Shelby County on Monday.

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As previously reported, Susan Eilerman, 84, and Sharon Eilerman, 64, both of Fort Loramie, died in a crash near the intersection of State Route 47 and Dawson Road.

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Fort Loramie Rescue said on social media that Sue and Shari dedicated a combined 66 years of service to the squad and the surrounding community.

Shari was an EMS and CPR instructor for many years, where she helped educate and prepare countless local EMS providers.

“Her knowledge, leadership, and commitment to training others made a lasting impact on emergency services throughout our area,” the post said.

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Sue served the organization in many different capacities over the years.

After she stepped away from her regular duties, she volunteered her time and talents for special projects.

“Their dedication, kindness, and service to others will never be forgotten. Sue and Shari were valued members of our Rescue family, and their loss will be felt deeply throughout our organization and community,” the post said.

As previously reported, Shelby County Sheriff James Frye said a 2020 Ford Fusion, driven by Susan Eilerman, turned off Dawson Road onto SR 47 from a stop sign after 9:30 a.m.

The Ford failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by a semi towing another semi going west on SR 47.

Both women died on scene.

The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old Versailles man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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