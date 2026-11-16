Longtime WHIO-TV anchor Cheryl McHenry among YWCA Dayton’s Women of Influence honorees Elizabeth Smart named keynote speaker for March event

DAYTON — YWCA Dayton has revealed its 2027 Women of Influence honorees, and one is a familiar face to WHIO-TV viewers.

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Former News Center 7 anchor Cheryl McHenry is being recognized as one of the six Women of Influence Honorees.

McHenry spent nearly 44 years at WHIO-TV before retiring in May 2025.

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She earned nine Emmys for coverage of breaking news and a variety of projects, and reported on every important Miami Valley story to happen in the last four decades.

The other five honorees alongside McHenry are:

Lisa Coker, Founder and CEO of Infinite Management Solutions, LLC.

Jessica Salem, Executive Director, Center for Community Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Crystal Allen, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton

Dr. Susan Edwards, President of Wright State University

Nikol Miller, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Urban League

Additionally, Dr. Cassie Barlow, President of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education and a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, was selected as the recipient of the 2027 Lifetime Achievement Award. She’s being recognized for her distinguished career in military service, higher education, workforce development, and community leadership.

All seven honorees will be recognized during a ceremony on March 4.

Child safety activist and author Elizabeth Smart is set to be the event’s keynote speaker.

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