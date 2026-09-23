Lost Lands Festival security guard accused of trafficking drugs to concertgoers

LICKING COUNTY — A man hired to work security at the Lost Lands Festival in Licking County is facing charges after allegedly trafficking drugs to concertgoers, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.
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Garrett Brethaur, 29, is facing one felony count of trafficking in LSD, according to Licking County Court of Common Pleas records.
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Detectives said they saw Brethaur selling drugs to another man at the electronic music festival held in Ohio.
Brethaur was arrested and transported to a secure area. There, court records state detectives searched his belongings and found multiple bags of a substance believed to be MDMA, a bag of white powder, a bag with suspected LSD, a vape, nearly $1,000 in cash, and a cellphone.
As WBNS reported, Brethaur reportedly admitted that he had been trafficking drugs.
He appeared in court on Monday and had his bond set at $100,000.
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