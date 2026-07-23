‘A lot of anxiety;’ Community organizations helping Haitians prepare for end of TPS

SPRINGFIELD — Community organizations are working to help prepare Haitians in Springfield for the end of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more on what community partners are doing to help Haitians ahead of the TPS expiration date tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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As News Center 7 reported Thursday, a federal appeals court blocked the Trump Administration from ending TPS for around 350,000 Haitians across the country on Friday. The ruling extends TPS to Monday, July 27

The ruling impacts thousands of people in Clark County.

James Fleurijen has been one of several people at the Haitian Support Center that Haitian immigrants have been turning to for support.

“We have a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress here going on, like people, the fears and all that,” Fleurijen said.

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