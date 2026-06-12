‘Loudest racket I’ve ever heard;’ Storm tears roof off in Clark County

High winds tore the roof off a house in Pike Township, Clark County, on Friday morning.

Storm tears roof off in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — High winds tore the roof off a house in Pike Township, Clark County, on Friday morning.

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No one was home when the incident occurred.

The storm woke area residents, including Doris and Mike Bookey, who were surprised by the severity of the damage to their neighbor’s home.

Contractors began initial repairs and cleanup efforts early Friday morning.

“The loudest racket I’ve ever heard,” Doris said.

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Her husband further characterized it as “a roar.”

The Bookeys were awakened by the storm, prompting them to investigate the damage.

Doris recounted using a floodlight to discover the extent of the destruction.

Despite living in the area for approximately a decade, the couple stated they had never experienced winds of this magnitude.

Mike noted that their property is surrounded by farm fields, making it a frequently windy location.

“That roar that came through on that last night was something that we haven’t experienced since we’ve lived here,” he said.

Doris added that their yard was filled with debris from the damaged property.

No one was hurt.

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