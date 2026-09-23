‘Love thy neighbor;’ Organization receives unexpected award for helping local immigrants

This photo made from video shows people at a rally in support of Haitians on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Springfield, Ohio, after the United States Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can end temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Neighbors United received an unexpected award for their work and service.

Their mission is to provide relief to the immigrant community.

Throughout the year, hundreds of volunteers within the organization host food drives, hand out supplies like diapers and feminine products, and drive people to court appearances and doctor’s appointments.

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“I mean, all of these needs need to be met daily, and it costs money,” said Marjory Wentworth.

Wentworth works with the Springfield Neighbors United Steering Committee.

She said that they were thrilled when they received the $25 thousand award from the Courage Project.

" We don’t know who nominated the organization, but it really means a lot to everybody," said Wentworth.

The organization received an email with the news about a week after the news of Pierre Damas Bel’s death, saying this was a needed empowerment after a very difficult week.

“It’s more about all the good that can be done right now, very needed. The timing’s amazing,” she said.

The award comes from the Courage Project, a national initiative to support what they deem local heroism and compassion.

Wentworth said the money will help push their own initiative forward: to love thy neighbor.

Even with the award, there is no end in sight to the organization’s work, said Wentworth.

The organization plans to continue to help and serve the community.

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