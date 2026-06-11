Low-cost vet clinic expands schedule to 5 days a week

TROTWOOD — A low-cost veterinary clinic will expand its schedule to be open five days a week.

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Gem City Veterinary Clinic announced that starting Aug. 2, it will be open Monday-Thursday and Sunday.

Dr. Stephanie Croyle will join the care team as Gem City Vet’s first full-time veterinarian.

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Established in August 2021, Gem City Vet is a nonprofit veterinary clinic operated by Gem City Kitties, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that also partners with Dayton’s only cat cafe, Gem City Catfé.

In Montgomery County, 14.3% of residents live below the poverty line, according to the clinic.

“I am deeply committed to making veterinary care accessible to all families. I believe that affordable care helps preserve the special bond between people and their pets while preventing minor health concerns from becoming serious medical issues. Through education, outreach, and compassionate care, I believe our team can empower pet owners with the knowledge and resources needed to keep their animals healthy throughout their lives,” Cryole said.

Gem City Vet is located at 5941 Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.

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