Lyft driver shot, killed in Ohio neighborhood

Lyft is launching a new pilot program aimed to better protect drivers in Seattle

CLEVELAND — A Lyft driver was shot and killed in a northern Ohio neighborhood Sunday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities responded to reports of a crash in the 10200 block of Rosehill Avenue in Cleveland’s East Side before 10 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, police found a car that crashed into a guardrail, WOIO-19 reported.

EMS crews discovered a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the car.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

His identity wasn’t immediately available.

Police told WOIO-19 that the man was a Lyft driver, which is a rideshare company.

Cleveland Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working with Lyft as part of their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group