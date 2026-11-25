NEW YORK — The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday, Macy’s said Wednesday.

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The parade was moved to Saturday at 8:30 a.m., CBS News reported.

The historic move comes as a powerful coastal storm is set to impact the area Thursday.

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“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we’ve made the decision to move the celebration due to expected severe weather,” Macy’s said in a statement.

NBC, which airs the parade, will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday.

The parade was previously suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II.

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