Major weather changes into the weekend

DAYTON — A cold front will swing through the Miami Valley Friday morning cooling temperatures closer to normal. However, it takes a moment to notice the drier airmass. Saturday will bring dewpoints into the 50s, allowing for lower humidity levels.

Cold Front Passage

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A second cold front will pass through Sunday. This front will bring anotehr chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe is forecast. Behind the cold front the reinforced cooler air moves in.

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CPC Temperature Outlook

High temperatures are forecast to drop nearly 10 degrees below normal. The Climate Prediction Center keeps temperature below normal through Father’s Day weekend.

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