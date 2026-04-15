Mall at Fairfield Commons to reopen after false bomb threat

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons will reopen today after a false bomb threat closed it down Tuesday evening.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down what we know about the investigation LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The Beavercreek Police Department responded to reports of a bomb threat at The Mall at Fairfield Commons after receiving a phone call at approximately 7:37 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several police officers in the parking lot at the mall.

Out of an abundance of caution, police evacuated the mall while K-9’s and bomb detection teams searched the mall.

Police determined the threat wasn’t credible, and the mall is safe.

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