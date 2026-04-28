Man accused of abducting baby, leading authorities on multi-state search formally charged

We are hearing from the Greene County Sheriff about the man accused of abducting a baby and leading deputies on a chase

Sheriff speaks on search for man accused of abducting 2-month-old

GREENE COUNTY — A man accused of abducting a baby and leading deputies on a chase has been formally charged.

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Brenton Howland was indicted by a Greene County grand jury on charges of kidnapping, abduction, disrupting a public service, endangering children, and domestic violence.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, on April 14, Howland took off after allegedly throwing the 22-year-old mother of his child out of his car.

Authorities said that Howland and the mother had an argument, and she asked him to pull over east of Xenia.

Howland then kicked her out of the vehicle, the second time throwing her down hard on the gravel, grabbing her phone, and tossing it into a field, according to deputies.

She flagged down a car driving by to call 911.

Howland texted the child’s mother as he headed south.

He allegedly told the mother he was not sorry for what had already happened, but was sorry for what was about to happen.

Police in Kentucky closed in on Howland before he could take action on his threats.

During the chase in Kentucky, Howland hit a Boone County sheriff’s deputy and crashed into a building.

We will continue to follow this story.

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