Man accused of abusing 5-month-old formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Miamisburg man is facing charges after being accused of abusing his infant child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zarchari Wolfe, 34, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on endangering children and felonious assault charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charges stem from a hospital visit for his 5-month-old child.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital after being dropped by Wolfe. While there, it was discovered that the infant had additional injuries from previous physical abuse by Wolfe, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wolfe is not currently in custody. He’s currently set to appear in court on May 14.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]