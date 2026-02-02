Man accused of arson after firefighters hurt in Ohio house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A man was arrested on arson charges after firefighters were injured in an Ohio house fire last week, according to a spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Authorities arrested Ronald Taylor, 34, of Jackson, Ohio, for aggravated arson on Jan. 31.

The spokesperson said the house fire happened at 420 Pine Ridge Road in Jackson County on Jan. 29.

Several fire departments responded for mutual aid.

The occupants were able to escape the house without injury.

However, two Jackson Fire Department firefighters were hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries.

State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau (FEIB) investigators and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the fire, which resulted in an arrest warrant for Taylor.

Investigators learned Taylor was staying in Pike County on Jan. 31, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, and Waverly Police Department responded to two locations in the county and arrested Taylor.

“This case demonstrates the power and impact of collaboration among local, county, and state agencies. The swift arrest of this suspect was the direct result of that close teamwork,” Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Richard Sluder said. “Arson is a dangerous crime that destroys property and puts lives at risk, including the brave firefighters who respond to these incidents to protect their communities. We are grateful to our partners across the state for working alongside us in bringing these individuals to justice.”

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case.

Those with information about this case, or any other arson-related fires, can contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at (800) 589-2728.

