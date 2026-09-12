Man accused of assaulting officer, resisting arrest formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest has been indicted.

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A Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Finfrock, 29, on two counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and serious physical harm. The grand jury also indicted him on a felony count of escape and obstructing official business.

Officers arrested him after a domestic incident on Sept. 1 in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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Online jail records indicate that he was arrested at the 50 block of Anderson Street in Dayton.

Officers were placing him in a cruiser when Finfrock allegedly resisted arrest and reportedly assaulted the officers, the prosecutor’s office said.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Court records indicate that his first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

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