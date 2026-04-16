Man accused of assaulting woman, killing puppy wanted by area police department

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Police in Butler County are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman and killed her nine-month-old puppy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mario Isais Ajanel De La Cruz is wanted by the West Chester Police Department for domestic violence, assault, and prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to a spokesperson for West Chester Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier this month, De La Cruz allegedly assaulted a woman, as well as another person who came to her defense.

During the incident, he reportedly took the victim’s puppy from her hands and threw it against a wall, which killed it.

The spokesperson added that the puppy weighed only two pounds.

De La Cruz is 5′5″ tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in Covington, Kentucky.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group