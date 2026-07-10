Man accused of attempting to kidnap, sexually assault woman on bike path

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman and then trying to sexually assault her on a bike path this week.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell was there for the man’s first court appearance today. He’ll have that and more on the accusation tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Zachariah Cunningham was charged on Friday with kidnapping with sexual activity.

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The charge stems from an alleged attack on July 6.

A woman said she was walking home on Shroyer Road after leaving a nearby bar when she crossed paths with Cunningham near Gainsborough Road.

Cunningham reportedly told the woman that he was lost and looking for his friend’s apartment building, which he said was off the bike path near them, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He asked her if she’d help him, and she reluctantly agreed.

As they entered the bike path at Shroyer Road and walked several hundred feet, the woman told police that she began to get suspicious of Cunningham and “believed that he lured her down the bike path to kidnap and sexually assault her,” court records state.

Cunningham was arrested on Wednesday and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

A Dayton Municipal Court judge set his bond at $250,000 on Friday.

He’s due back in court on July 17 for a preliminary hearing.

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