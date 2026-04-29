Man accused of barricading himself inside home, threatening officers in Dayton charged

A person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.

1 in custody after hours long standoff in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man allegedly broke into a Dayton home, leading to a more than seven-hour-long standoff over the weekend.

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News Center 7 previously reported about the standoff that took place in the first block of S. Horton Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were initially dispatched on reports of a burglary around 3:30 p.m.

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On Wednesday, Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey said a 40-year-old man kicked in the door of the home of a woman known to him.

The man reportedly shoved one of the residents down, but those inside were able to run away from the home.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home, prompting members of SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team to be called to the scene.

During the standoff, police said the man threatened to kill officers.

Crews on the scene were able to use non-lethal chemical munitions to get the man into custody, according to Bailey.

Police added that the man had previously been convicted of aggravated assault connected to an assault at the same address in 2024. He also has a no-contact order related to a previous case.

While police did not identify the suspect, Dayton Municipal Court records show that 40-year-old Jeremy Salyer was charged with one count of trespass in a habitation connected to the incident.

Salyer, Jeremy David (10/04/1985) Salyer, Jeremy David (10/04/1985) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-005049 on 04/26/2026 at 1:03 AM. Unknown - Victim/Witness Notification (Pending); Probation Violation - Probation Violation Ccs (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Trespass In Habitation (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Burglary (Released 48 Hour Rule); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

Salyer remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court next week.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center continue to investigate the incident.

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