Man accused of breaking into Fairborn hardware store formally charged

FAIRBORN — A man accused of breaking into a Fairborn hardware store in July has been identified.

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As previously reported, the break-in happened at Rocky’s ACE Hardware store on July 8 around 4:40 a.m.

On Monday, the Fairborn Police Department identified the suspect as Enin Judy.

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He was indicted on three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor theft, and one count each of tampering with evidence, falsification, and felony theft.

The department said detectives found that Judy was involved in two other Fairborn breaking and entering cases.

Judy allegedly stole several items, including Stihl weed eaters.

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