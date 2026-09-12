Man accused of causing hours-long standoff formally charged

One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Kettering Thursday night.

KETTERING — A 43-year-old man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Kettering has been formally charged.

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William Truesdale was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of trespass into habitation, inducing panic, obstructing official business, and aggravated trespass.

On Sept. 3, police were called to the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive around 6:30 p.m. regarding a burglary investigation with the suspect barricaded inside.

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About four hours later, Kettering Police said William Truesdale exited the home on his own after the SWAT team deployed two types of gas into the home.

Truesdale was taken into custody and booked in the Kettering City Jail.

Truesdale and the victim in the burglary were known to each other.

He is due next in court on Sept. 15.

William Truesdale (Kettering City Jail)

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