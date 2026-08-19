Man accused of charging at deputies after suspected burglaries in custody

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A man is in custody after allegedly charging at deputies following two suspected apartment burglaries in Champaign County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded at 7:55 a.m. to the 4500 block of Cherry Hill Drive in Johnson Township on a reported burglary, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

A 90-year-old woman initially called 911 and reported that a man forced his way into her home.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Cole, allegedly climbed onto a second-story balcony and forced open a door. The woman hid inside the home and called 911.

Cole reportedly left the first residence and entered a neighboring residence. That’s when a realtor inside the residence encountered the suspect. The realtor left and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded and found Cole hiding inside a bathroom behind a closed shower curtain.

“The suspect allegedly failed to comply and suddenly charged toward deputies. An initial Taser deployment was ineffective, and a physical struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly grabbed a deputy’s patrol rifle and attempted to gain control of the weapon,” the sheriff’s office said. “The suspect broke away from deputies and fled the residence on foot. Deputies pursued him and successfully deployed Tasers, allowing them to take him into custody.”

Medics transported Cole to a local hospital before being transported to Tri-County Jail.

During the investigation, deputies found an unoccupied Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen through the Richmond, Indiana Police Department.

“Investigators learned that Cole was alleged to have taken the vehicle from his father’s automobile dealership in Indiana along with additional vehicle keys,” the sheriff’s office said.

Online jail records show he is being held on two counts of burglary, two counts of assault on a peace officer, and one count of aggravated robbery.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]