Man accused of child rape indicted on dozens of charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A man accused of raping minors has been formally charged.

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Miami County Court of Common Pleas records show that Kenneth Holycross III, 41, was indicted on several charges this week, including:

12 counts of rape

5 counts of gross sexual imposition

2 counts of attempted rape

7 counts of sexual battery

2 counts of grooming

2 counts of endangering children

These incidents took place between November 2025 and May 2026.

As previously reported, Holycross was arrested by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies on May 20.

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The victims were below the age of 13, according to court documents.

Holycross was previously employed in positions in which he had authority over minors, the sheriff’s office said.

A LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Holycross states that, most recently, he worked as a Mental Health Technician at Dayton Children’s.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Children’s, who responded:

“Kenneth Holycross III is no longer employed at Dayton Children’s. We are working closely with investigators and are not aware of any incident that occurred at Dayton Children’s.”

Detectives believe there may be other victims and are asking for anyone with information to call police at 937-440-3986 or email tcooper@miamicountyohio.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be left here.

Holycross remains booked in the Miami County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 at 10 a.m.

We will continue to follow this story.

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