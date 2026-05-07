Man accused of deadly shooting at Dayton apartment complex formally charges

One person is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

‘He’s lying on the ground;’ 1 dead after shooting near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 29-year-old man is now facing formal charges connected with a deadly shooting at a Dayton apartment complex last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Curtis Howard, Sr., on Monday on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Howard Sr, Curtis Edward Javonn (06/23/1996) Howard Sr, Curtis Edward Javonn (06/23/1996) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-005232 on 04/30/2026 at 6:18 AM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

TRENDING STORIES:

Howard is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Milton Bankston at Summit Square Apartments on April 18.

An investigation revealed that the two men had been in a verbal altercation when Howard allegedly shot Bankston.

Howard was on parole at the time of the shooting, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was later arrested in the 5000 block of Salem Bend Drive with the help of Montgomery County’s SWAT team.

He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Howard is set to appear in court next week.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]