Man accused of deadly shooting in Middletown neighborhood formally charged

MIDDLETOWN — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 49-year-old man in Middletown last month has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamarion Jones, also known as Jumarion L. Jones, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on several felonies.

This includes a count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and four counts of felonious assault with physical harm and a deadly weapon, according to Butler County Court of Common Pleas records.

The shooting happened at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Feb. 22, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victim killed as Christopher Bullock, 49.

As previously reported, another person was seriously injured in this shooting.

Middletown officers arrested Jones on March 13.

He had a warrant out of Middletown Municipal Court for murder.

Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group