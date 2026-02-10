Man accused of driving away from traffic stop with officer inside car formally charged

WATCH: Driver takes off from traffic stop with officer inside car

DAYTON — A man accused of driving away from a traffic stop with a Dayton police officer inside his car has been formally charged.

Gary Pullen, 46, was indicted on abduction, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapons, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charges on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Gary Pullen (Montgomery County Jail)

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Dayton police officer pulled over Pullen for illegal window tint in the area of East Third Street and North Keowee Street on Jan. 29.

After stopping the car, the officer learned that the tags had expired and Pullen had a lengthy criminal history involving firearms.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw Pullen handling a black bag inside the pickup truck.

Pullen told the officer he didn’t have a license, so the officer asked him to step out.

Cruiser camera video by News Center 7 shows Pullen eventually jumping back into his car.

The view from another officer’s dash camera shows the truck taking off with the officer inside.

Other officers run back to their cruisers and start chasing the truck.

Dayton police officials said the officer was concerned that Pullen was reaching for a weapon.

The truck crashed near E. Third Street and Beckel Street.

Pullen was arrested and taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The officer wasn’t injured in this incident.

Pullen had marijuana and suspected narcotics on him and a loaded firearm inside a black bag, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

