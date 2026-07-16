Man accused of drug trafficking learns sentence

DAYTON — A man accused of continuing to traffic drugs after being federally indicted was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

39-year-old David Gullatte of Lithonia, Georgia, was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison, according to a spokesperson.

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Between 2020 and 2021, law enforcement intercepted multiple kilograms of narcotics being mailed to Gullatte.

He allegedly would buy the drugs from California and then would arrange to have them mailed to homes in Atlanta and Dayton. Once he received the shipments, he would resell the drugs in Southern Ohio and elsewhere.

In 2020, Gullatte obtained a drug shipment of more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in Atlanta and then had another person transport the drugs for resale in Dayton.

While under indictment for the incidents happening in 2020 through 2021, Gullatte was caught by investigators supplying cocaine and other drugs to a drug trafficking ring in Xenia.

Gullatte was originally indicted in May 2024 and was charged in March 2025 for his continued drug trafficking.

He pleaded guilty to both cases in September 2025.

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