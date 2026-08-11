Man accused of exchanging gunfire with officers held on $3.3 million bond

COLUMBUS — A bond amount has been set for a man accused of exchanging gunfire on Friday night with officers.

32-year-old Brandon Burtyk is being held on a $3.3 million bond and has been charged with one count of felonious assault, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported that officers were called to a crash near the South Hamilton Road exit on Interstate 70 around 6:30 p.m.

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A 911 caller said that a male occupant had left the vehicle with two firearms and began firing shots. The man then fled on foot with the guns, according to police.

Officers located the man in the 4500 block of Errington Road, near East Livingston Avenue. The suspect allegedly held the guns to his head.

Around 7 p.m., the suspect redirected his weapons toward officers, and an exchange of gunfire occurred, said Albert.

Albert said that multiple officers discharged their firearms, but it is unclear how many officers fired shots and who initiated the gunfire.

Court records state that an officer was struck in the leg during the exchange of gunfire.

Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9 President Brian Steel said the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released.

Burtyk did not suffer any injuries from the shooting, but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for injuries related to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police Major Case Investigation Team.

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