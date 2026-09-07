Man accused of exposing himself across from local school

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself near a local school.

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Jeramy Brock was arrested on a public indecency charge last Friday, Sept. 4, after police said they found him standing naked on a sidewalk near the intersection of East High Street and Mary Street.

The incident occurred directly across the street from Catholic Central while students were present, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

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Brock told officers he was scared and repenting of his sins, police said.

Officers were flagged down at approximately 9:10 a.m. by a bystander who reported a naked man in the area.

Dispatch records showed multiple calls reporting a man walking toward the downtown area near South Greenmount Avenue and East High Street.

After being located, Brock initially asked to be taken to a hospital, prompting officers to call for a medic.

Officers placed Brock in the back of an officer’s police cruiser and located his clothing near South Greenmount Avenue.

After officers returned his clothing and Brock dressed himself, he refused hospital transport and was taken into custody.

Brock was on probation.

Brock was booked into the Clark County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m.

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