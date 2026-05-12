Man accused of killing employee at Ohio Costco formally charged

OHIO — A Texas man has been formally charged in a deadly shooting at a northern Ohio Costco.

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Christian Bryant, of Fort Worth, Texas, was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

As previously reported, the shooting happened at the Costco in Strongsville on April 25.

Costco employee Randolph Corrigan, 61, was killed.

“Randolph Corrigan died trying to protect customers at the Strongsville Costco from an armed gunman. He was truly a hero,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said.

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Around 5:40 p.m., Bryant parked a commercial truck outside the store, got out, and walked toward the front entrance, WOIO-19 reported.

He had a 50-round drum magazine hanging from his shorts’ pocket.

O’Malley said Corrigan was on his break and was standing near his car when he saw Bryant.

Corrigan followed Bryant and tried to stop him from getting closer to the building, our CBS affiliate reported.

At that time, Bryant shot Corrigan multiple times.

Several bystanders tried to render medical aid as officers arrived on scene.

Authorities also rendered medical aid before medics took him to the hospital, WOIO-19 reported.

Corrigan died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

O’Malley said investigators found a knife near Corrigan.

Bryant will appear in court on May 18.

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