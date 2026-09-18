Man accused of killing girlfriend, crashing car to enter insanity plea

DAYTON — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and crashing a stolen cruiser intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

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Tywon Stephens’ lawyers filed a motion for a competency evaluation and notified the court of Stephens intent to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Police said Stephens’ crime spree began on Sept. 3 when he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Tiffany Collins.

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Collins’ body was found inside her apartment in Miami Township.

That night, police said Stephens tried stealing a truck, but got out and took another vehicle.

Dayton officers chased him through a neighborhood, which is where he jumped into a Dayton cruiser and drove it through a home.

Two people and their dog were inside the home at the time of the crash and were not injured.

We are working to learn when Stephens is due next in court.

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