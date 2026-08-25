Man accused of killing his wife to have final pre-trial hearing

MIAMI COUNTY — The man accused of killing his wife is expected to be in court this afternoon.

Caleb Flynn will have his final pre-trial hearing at 1:15 p.m., according to court documents.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be live in Miami County with the latest information on the trial on News Center 7 Daybreak

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A week ago, Flynn’s attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue, according to court records.

“The volume, tone, and pervasiveness of this coverage over these past six months have entirely saturated the jury pool to such an extent that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in this county,” his attorneys wrote in the court filing.

Flynn is set to go to trial in September.

He remains booked in the Miami County Jail.

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