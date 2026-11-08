Man accused of killing roommate claims self-defense

GREENVILLE — A man accused of killing his roommate is claiming self-defense.

Todd Black was charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide in July, according to a previous report.

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On Nov. 6, Black filed a notice of self-defense, according to Darke County Municipal Court records.

The notice said that Black proposes to offer evidence of self-defense, defense of another, or defense of his property.

On July 8 around 1:45 a.m., Black is accused of shooting his roommate, James Corcoran.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Russ Road.

In a call to 911, Black could be heard telling dispatchers, “And then he attacked me; he tackled me to the ground, started punching me in the face, so I shot him in the (expletive) chest.”

Black is scheduled for a jury trial starting Dec. 8.

We will continue to follow this story.

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