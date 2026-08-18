Man accused of killing wife in Tipp City looks to get trial moved out of Miami County

Caleb Flynn is seeking a change of venue for his upcoming murder trial in the death of his wife, Ashley.

MIAMI COUNTY — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife inside their Tipp City home is trying to get his trial moved.

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Attorneys for Caleb Flynn filed a motion for a change of venue, according to court documents filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

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“The volume, tone, and pervasiveness of this coverage over these past six months have entirely saturated the jury pool to such an extent that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in this county,” his attorneys wrote in the court filing.

Flynn is set to go to trial over his wife, Ashley’s murder next month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he is accused of killing Ashley back in February at their Tipp City home on Cunningham Court.

Flynn’s trial was initially set to begin on April 28, but prosecutors filed a motion for a four-day delay in mid-April. That pushed the start date to May 4, but it was delayed again after Judge Jeannine Pratt granted the defense’s motion for a continuance.

Flynn remains booked in the Miami County Jail.

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