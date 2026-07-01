Man accused of killing woman at travel center has prior manslaughter conviction, prosecutor says

EATON — The Mississippi man accused of murdering a woman in Preble County was in court on Wednesday and asked a judge to lower his bond.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court on Wednesday. He’ll have the latest on the case, as well as a look into LaDavid Shaw’s violent past, tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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LaDavid Shaw is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Shanae Robinson.

It happened at a Petro Truck Stop in Preble County, near the Ohio-Indiana border, where deputies say Shaw admitted to strangling Robinson and then crashing his semi in an attempt to cover up her death.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner IDs woman found inside semi truck; 38-year-old man charged with murder

New court documents obtained by News Center 7 state Shaw went into the truck stop and showered in order to remove evidence.

Once deputies discovered the body and placed him under arrest, Shaw became aggressive and had to be tased multiple times, according to a criminal complaint filed in Eaton Municipal Court.

A judge denied Shaw’s request to have his bond lowered. He remains booked in the Preble County Jail on a $1 million bond.

News Center 7 learned in court on Wednesday that Shaw has a previous manslaughter conviction from 2008.

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