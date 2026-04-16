Man accused of leading authorities on multi-state search for infant booked into local jail

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — A man accused of leading authorities on a multi-state search for an infant has been brought back to Greene County to face charges.

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Brenton Howland was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday afternoon on charges of endangering children, kidnapping, abduction, disrupting public service, domestic violence, and assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident that happened in New Jasper Township at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

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The victim reported that the father of her infant, identified as Howland, had stopped the car they were in and “forcibly removed” her.

Howland then drove away with the infant in the car, the spokesperson said.

At that time, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, for Howland’s car.

Investigators tracked Howland to the northern Kentucky area.

Kentucky authorities located and chased Howland’s car.

While searching for the car, an Independence police officer and a Kenton County officer found it, starting a “high-speed chase.”

During the chase, Howland was involved in a crash with a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy who had eventually joined in.

The crash happened in the area of South Main Street around 7:40 p.m. after the deputy tried to pass another vehicle.

Howland was taken into custody after the crash.

The infant and Howland were taken to Cincinnati area hospitals for medical evaluation.

Our media partner reported that the deputy involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Howland will be charged in Kentucky as well as Greene County.

We will continue to follow this story.

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