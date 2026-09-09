Man accused of lunging at Amy Acton, injuring several people, issues plea

CANFIELD — A man accused of lunging at Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and injuring multiple people faced a judge on Tuesday.

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Patrick Havas, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, one count of inducing panic, and one count of disorderly conduct, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

He is accused of pushing through a crowd during an Acton campaign event in Canfield on Sunday, as previously reported.

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Online jail records show that he remains booked in the Mahoning County Jail.

Havas is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

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WOIO reports that Mahoning County Prosecutor Lynn Maro said that the Acton campaign asked people to stop recording video shortly before the incident happened. That’s why there’s limited video evidence.

Prosecutors do have the video Havas took on his phone, WOIO said.

“It shows him walking into the tent recording and moving forward calling out her name, and the state patrolman, or security, I should say,” said Maro. “Somebody in her security comes forward, and then his phone was either dropped or tossed, and that’s all I have.”

Havas permitted investigators to search his phone. Maro says that nothing on the phone or other evidence indicated any felony charges, WOIO reported.

The judge ordered him to have no contact with Acton, the media, and to turn over all firearms.

Acton was not injured in the incident on Sunday.

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