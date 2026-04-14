Man accused of making fake deeds to sign over properties

DAYTON — A man and his company are accused of creating fake deeds to sign over properties.

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Kenneth Wesley Vaughn and his company, Vaughn Key Homes LLC, have been indicted on 10 counts of forgery.

A real estate professional who expressed a concern with irregularities in the transfer of properties to Vaughn, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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An investigation found that five properties were fraudulently transferred to the defendants through quit-claim deeds.

In two cases, the rightful owners were deceased and could not have signed the document.

The other homes were all transferred to Vaughn, allegedly without the rightful owner’s knowledge or permission.

“This defendant brazenly filed multiple quit-claim deeds, all with forged signatures. Fraudsters like defendant Vaughn will be prosecuted for taking ownership of properties without the owner’s permission,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

Vaughn is set to be arraigned on April 28.

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