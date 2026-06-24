Man accused of multiple sex offenses involving Miami Co. teenager formally charged

MIAMI COUNTY — A man has been indicted after being accused of multiple sex offenses involving a Miami County teenager.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jorge Sosa was indicted on June 17 in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on multiple charges, including one count each of sexual battery, importuning, and grooming, according to court records.

He was also indicted on six counts of gross sexual imposition.

For the one count of sexual battery, the alleged victim was between 13 and 18 years old, court records indicated.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court records also show that Sosa is accused of committing these offenses back in April.

He resides in the 1200 block of Camaro Court in Piqua, according to court records.

No court appearance has been scheduled.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]