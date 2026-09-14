Man accused of murdering girlfriend, crashing stolen police cruiser into home formally charged

The man accused of stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a Dayton home last week has been identified.

Woman killed in Miami Twp. identified; Suspect linked to homicide, stolen cruiser crash charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The man accused of stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a Dayton home last week has been formally charged.

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Tywon Stephens, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including:

Murder

Felonious Assault

Use of firearm or dangerous ordnance by violent career criminal

Aggravated robbery

Kidnapping

Grand theft of motor vehicle

Robbery

Failure to comply

Assault on a police officer

Having weapons under disability- prior offense of violence

Assault

Vandalism

On Thursday, Sept. 3, Stephens is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 36-year-old Tiffany Collins, in Miami Township.

Stephens took off in Collins’ Chrysler 300.

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Later, he hit a Toyota on I-75 near Dryden Road.

Stephens allegedly exited the Chrysler and climbed into a semi-truck.

He forced the truck driver to the passenger seat and attempted to steal the truck but could not operate it, according to prosecutors.

Stephens then got out of the truck and took the Toyota.

Police were investigating a crash at South Gettysburg and Third Street when Stephens drove through the scene at high speed.

Officers chased Stephens until he crashed the Toyota and ran away.

He then circled back and stole a Dayton police cruiser.

He then crashed it into a home.

As previously reported, Miami Township Police and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) confirmed that BCI has taken over the homicide investigation from the police department.

Miami Township’s police chief told News Center 7 that he asked BCI for help because the department regularly does so on major investigations and because of Collins’ relationship with a police department employee.

A department spokesperson confirmed her brother is in a long-term relationship with a Miami Township Police lieutenant.

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