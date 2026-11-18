The man accused of stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a Dayton home last week has been formally charged.

DAYTON — A judge has made a ruling on the competency of the man accused of stealing a police cruiser and crashing it into a Dayton home.

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Tywon Stephens, 27, was found “presently competent to stand trial,” according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents filed on Tuesday.

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Stephens is facing several charges, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and assault on a police officer.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Stephens is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 36-year-old Tiffany Collins, in Miami Township on Sept. 3.

Stephens took off in Collins’ Chrysler 300 and later hit a Toyota on I-75 near Dryden Road.

Then, he allegedly exited the Chrysler and climbed into a semi-truck, forcing the truck driver to the passenger seat and attempting to steal the truck, but prosecutors said he could not operate it.

Stephens then got out of the truck and took the Toyota.

Police were investigating a crash at South Gettysburg and Third Street when Stephens drove through the scene at high speed.

Officers chased Stephens until he crashed the Toyota and ran away.

He then circled back and stole a Dayton police cruiser. Dash camera video from that cruiser showed it crashing into a home.

Stephens remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s due back in court for a suppression hearing in February.

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