Man accused of overpowering 83-year-old, stealing car at Ohio library

TOLEDO — An Ohio man allegedly overpowered an 83-year-old man and stole his car while at a library.

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The incident happened at the Kent Branch Library in Toledo, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Keyvoin Butler, 18, is accused of forcibly taking the keys to an SUV from an older man just before noon.

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Toledo police found the stolen car on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge near Riverside Drive less than 30 minutes later.

WTOL-11 reportedly that Butler tried to run and crashed into another vehicle at Main Street and Riverside Drive.

Butler appeared in court on Tuesday morning, where he was charged with fleeing from police and theft of a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $35,000 total at no percent, according to our affiliate.

Earlier this year, Butler was arrested for assaulting a student at Westfield Achievement.

During this incident, Butler punched and kicked the victim “repeatedly about the head and body, causing the victim to lose consciousness and suffer lacerations, hematomas and contusions to his face and head,” WTOL-11 reported.

He pleaded guilty to felonious assault in May and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Following the recent arrest, a community control violation hearing has been scheduled for July 22.

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