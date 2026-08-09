Man accused of pointing gun during apartment complex robbery in custody

HARRISON TWP. — A man accused of pointing a gun at residents during an apartment robbery is in custody.

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Deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of an aggravated robbery at the 5200 block of Embassy Place in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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When deputies arrived, they discovered that a male suspect allegedly entered the front door and pointed a gun at residents.

The suspect reportedly hit a male resident in the face and stole two items: a PlayStation 5 and an iPhone. The suspect allegedly ran through a back door in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tracked the suspect to the 5100 block of Embassy Place. With the help of a Huber Heights K9, they took him into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

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