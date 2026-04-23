Man accused of pouring gas on woman, setting her on fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been formally charged.

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Mark Anthony Nails was reindicted on a charge of aggravated arson, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

This is in addition to the charges of assault and domestic violence he was previously indicted on.

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Nails is accused of pouring gas on a woman and setting her on fire during a domestic, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is due in court next on May 5.

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