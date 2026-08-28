Man accused of ramming cruiser, undercover vehicles at gas station facing dozens of charges

KETTERING — The man accused of ramming undercover police vehicles with a stolen SUV has been formally charged.

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Angelo Locurto was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on dozens of charges, including grand theft (motor vehicle), failure to comply, assault (peace officer), receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and vandalism.

As previously reported, officers responded to the BP at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and S. Smithville Road before 11:30 a.m. on Aug 19.

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The Dayton Police Department had initially notified the Kettering Police Department about a stolen vehicle possibly in the area, according to Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police’s Public Information Officer.

Officers performed a vehicle intercept on the SUV.

At that time, Locurto rammed a marked Kettering Police cruiser and two unmarked detective vehicles, according to the affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Locurto was then removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

It was also learned that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Locurto remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 1.

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