Man accused of road rage incident that escalated to shooting issues plea

A 51-year-old man accused of shooting at a man during a road rage incident has pleaded guilty.

Man accused of road rage incident that escalated to shooting issues plea

CENTERVILLE — A 51-year-old man accused of shooting at a man during a road rage incident has pleaded guilty.

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Christopher Tesarz pleaded guilty to a felony count of felonious assault in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas back on March 13, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

He is facing 2 to 12 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. His weapons charge was dismissed.

The shooting happened back on October 9 in Centerville off WestPark Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Police initially told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson there was a total of three shots, with two hitting the victim’s truck and one hitting a nearby business.

Both callers called 911 to tell their side of what happened.

“This guy was doing 10 miles an hour, so I went to go around him, and then he wouldn’t let me pass, and then followed me into my work and then fired shots at me,” one of the drivers told dispatchers.

While the other driver explained his side to the dispatchers.

“I just had somebody try to run me over, and I fired shots at him,” he told dispatchers.

He said the man tried to pass him in a school zone.

“He got into the center lane, tried to pass me, and then stopped,” the man said. “He put his truck in reverse, and tried to hit me, and I fired two shots at him.”

Tesarz is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

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