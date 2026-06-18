Man accused of running prostitution ring out of Dayton apartments

DAYTON — A man accused of operating a prostitution ring in Dayton has been formally charged.

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Ronald Skinner, 69, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, prompting prostitution, kidnapping, and drug possession.

The Human Trafficking Task Force investigated Skinner after getting complaints that he recruited women who were addicted to drugs to work for him.

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He would allegedly give the women drugs and have them perform sex work out of apartments in the 100 block of North McGee Street.

The women were then forced to give him the money.

“In addition to exploiting vulnerable women, human sex trafficking often brings other criminal behavior into the local community and depresses property values. Putting an end to this type of criminal activity should be a priority for everyone,” Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

A warrant has been issued for Skinner’s arrest.

He is set to be arraigned on July 2.

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