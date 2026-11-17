CLEVELAND — A man in Northeast Ohio allegedly ran a red light on Monday, crashing into an RTA paratransit van and killing a passenger inside.

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The crash happened Monday afternoon in Cleveland, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate.

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Cleveland Police said the man, who’s only been identified at this time as a 21-year-old man, was driving a Jeep southbound on E. 55th Street when he ran a red light and hit the RTA van that was going west on Carnegie Avenue.

The impact caused the van to his a third vehicle, WOIO reported.

A 73-year-old passenger in the RTA paratransit van was killed in the crash.

The driver of the RTA van, a 66-year-old man, was taken to a Cleveland hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle involved, only identified as a 36-year-old woman, was taken to a Cleveland hospital and is in stable condition.

Police told WOIO that the 21-year-old ran from the crash scene, but was quickly found in a nearby parking lot.

He was treated for minor injuries and released from a Cleveland hospital.

Charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, are pending.

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