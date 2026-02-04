Man accused of secretly filming children in bathroom, facing over 100 child porn charges

VANDALIA — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hid a camera in a bathroom and filmed children.
William Winston is facing one count of gross sexual imposition and 102 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in the Vandalia Municipal Court.
On Oct. 16, the Vandalia Division of Police was called to a school for reports of a juvenile who had said Winston had sexually assaulted them.
Investigators allege that Winston placed a hidden camera in his bathroom and recorded children in various states of nudity while showering, undressing, and dressing.
There are six videos from the security camera.
From those recordings, investigators said Winston made a total of 294 photos.
Winston is also accused of downloading over 1,000 photos of other children in various states of nudity from a Russian photo-sharing website.
A hundred of these photos were taken at Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a doctor verified that 96 of them were juveniles.
Winston is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
