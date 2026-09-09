Man accused of secretly taking photos of 13-year-old girl

KETTERING — A man is accused of taking pictures of a 13-year-old girl while she slept.

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Codi Jones was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on three felony counts of voyeurism.

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Jones’ girlfriend went through his phone and found photos of a 13-year-old girl asleep in her underwear, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors said the photos had been taken secretly.

Jones is in custody and set to be arraigned on Sept. 10.

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