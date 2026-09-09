Man accused of secretly taking photos of 13-year-old girl

KETTERING — A man is accused of taking pictures of a 13-year-old girl while she slept.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Codi Jones was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on three felony counts of voyeurism.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man charged for crash that killed 80-year-old Preble County woman
- Former Ohio missionary admits to sexually abusing children in Haiti
- Police investigating after several stolen vehicles involved in pursuit; 1 in custody
Jones’ girlfriend went through his phone and found photos of a 13-year-old girl asleep in her underwear, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors said the photos had been taken secretly.
Jones is in custody and set to be arraigned on Sept. 10.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]